Xinjiang in full bloom
(People's Daily App) 14:45, April 02, 2022
Relax your eyes, refresh your mind: Peruse the peach blossom of Hotan, see the apricot flowers of Turgen and gaze at the globeflowers of Sayram Lake. The fragrant flowers of Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region await your discovery.
（Video Source: Kuaishou)
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)
