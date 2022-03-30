Languages

Wednesday, March 30, 2022

Xinjiang welcomes spring with apricot blossoms in full bloom

(People's Daily Online) 12:28, March 30, 2022
Xinjiang welcomes spring with apricot blossoms in full bloom

Light pink flowers reign supreme during the springtime in Yengisar county, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, where layer after layer of apricot blossoms pull a floral-patterned blanket over 11,000 hectares of fields. Dancing about in the gentle breeze, the flowers perfume the air with their pleasant fragrance, forming a spectacular scene for carefree nature lovers. (Photo/People's Daily Online)


