Xinjiang welcomes spring with apricot blossoms in full bloom

People's Daily Online) 12:28, March 30, 2022

Light pink flowers reign supreme during the springtime in Yengisar county, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, where layer after layer of apricot blossoms pull a floral-patterned blanket over 11,000 hectares of fields. Dancing about in the gentle breeze, the flowers perfume the air with their pleasant fragrance, forming a spectacular scene for carefree nature lovers. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

