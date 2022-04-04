Spring farming starts in Xinjiang

Xinhua) 16:21, April 04, 2022

Aerial photo shows a tractor ploughing a cotton field in Shawan City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, April 2, 2022. Spring farming has started in northern Xinjiang. In 2022, local authorities will strive to achieve a mechanization level of 85.7 percent for all crops in Xinjiang. (Xinhua/Zhao Ge)

A farmer installs hoses for drip irrigation in a field in Wusu City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 31, 2022. Spring farming has started in northern Xinjiang. In 2022, local authorities will strive to achieve a mechanization level of 85.7 percent for all crops in Xinjiang. (Xinhua/Zhao Ge)

