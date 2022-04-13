Home>>
Apricot flowers in full bloom along rolling hills of NW China's Xinjiang
(People's Daily Online) 16:53, April 13, 2022
Spring is the best season for tourists to hike in the wild apricot forests of the Narathi Apricot Valley, Xinyuan county, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.
The apricot blossoms wave in the air as the spring breeze blows, blanketing the hillsides with white, pink and light-purple petals. Seen from above, clumps of apricot trees can be seen spanning the rolling hills, creating the impression of a misty fairyland.
(Photo/Yang Xiaoqian)
(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)
