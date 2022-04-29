Xinjiang's consumer market sees notable recovery in Q1

April 29, 2022

URUMQI, April 28 (Xinhua) -- The consumer market of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region saw notable recovery momentum during the first quarter of 2022, with retail sales of consumer goods increasing by 7.9 percent year on year to 81.9 billion yuan (about 12.4 billion U.S. dollars).

The regional statistics bureau and the National Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday that the growth is 4.6 percentage points higher than the figure for the country as a whole.

"Since the beginning of this year, the region has scientifically and accurately implemented epidemic prevention and control measures, so the consumer market has continued to recover, and the total retail sales of consumer goods has grown rapidly," said Hao Junqing, an official with the regional statistics bureau.

Hao said that retail sales of products related to people's daily lives, including medicine and automobiles, have risen steadily during this period.

From January to March, the region's gross domestic product reached 397.5 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 7 percent.

