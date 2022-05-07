Home>>
View of paddy fields in Donglan County of south China's Guangxi
(Xinhua) 08:52, May 07, 2022
Aerial photo taken on May 6, 2022 shows paddy fields in Donglan County of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)
