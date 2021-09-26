Along China’s Expressways: Jiujiang-Jingdezhen expressway runs through golden paddy fields

Ecns.cn) 14:39, September 26, 2021

Photo taken on Sept. 24, 2021 depicts the Jiujiang-Jingdezhen expressway runs through the ripe golden paddy fields in Lianxi District, Jiujiang City of east China’s Jiangxi Province. (China News Service/Zhu Xingyong)

The expressway, along with villages, paddy fields, sparkling rivers and mountains in the distance, creates an autumn pastoral scene.

