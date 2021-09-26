Home>>
Along China’s Expressways: Jiujiang-Jingdezhen expressway runs through golden paddy fields
(Ecns.cn) 14:39, September 26, 2021
Photo taken on Sept. 24, 2021 depicts the Jiujiang-Jingdezhen expressway runs through the ripe golden paddy fields in Lianxi District, Jiujiang City of east China’s Jiangxi Province. (China News Service/Zhu Xingyong)
The expressway, along with villages, paddy fields, sparkling rivers and mountains in the distance, creates an autumn pastoral scene.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Sports event themed on paddy field held in China's Zhejiang
- Colorful rice paddy art pictures in Chongqing attract visitors
- Rice paddy art pictures in Hangzhou present ancient Liangzhu culture
- World's highest expressway opens to traffic
- Construction of first cross-desert expressway in Xinjiang proceeds smoothly
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.