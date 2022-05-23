Home>>
In pics: Minjiang River estuary nature reserve in Fujian
(Xinhua) 09:24, May 23, 2022
(220522) -- FUZHOU, May 22, 2022 (Xinhua) -- Birds rest in the Minjiang River estuary nature reserve in southeast China's Fujian Province, May 21, 2022. Located on a major bird migration route between East Asia and Australia, the Minjiang River estuary nature reserve is a stopover for over 50,000 waterfowls each year. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)
