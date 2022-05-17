Views of Yungang Grottoes in N China's Shanxi

Xinhua) 10:28, May 17, 2022

A Buddha statue is pictured at the Yungang Grottoes in Datong, north China's Shanxi Province, May 11, 2022.

With 45 major caves and more than 51,000 statues, the 1,500-year-old Yungang Grottoes were listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2001. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)

Aerial photo taken on May 11, 2022 shows a Buddha statue at the Yungang Grottoes in Datong, north China's Shanxi Province.

Stone statues are pictured at the Yungang Grottoes in Datong, north China's Shanxi Province, May 11, 2022.

Aerial photo taken on May 11, 2022 shows the outer architecture of the Yungang Grottoes in Datong, north China's Shanxi Province.

An ice-cream featuring the Yungang Grottoes is seen at the Yungang Grottoes in Datong, north China's Shanxi Province, May 11, 2022.

Stone statues are pictured at the Yungang Grottoes in Datong, north China's Shanxi Province, May 11, 2022.

Stone statues are pictured at the Yungang Grottoes in Datong, north China's Shanxi Province, May 11, 2022.

Buddha statues are pictured at the Yungang Grottoes in Datong, north China's Shanxi Province, May 11, 2022.

Stone statues are pictured at the Yungang Grottoes in Datong, north China's Shanxi Province, May 11, 2022.

Stone statues are pictured at the Yungang Grottoes in Datong, north China's Shanxi Province, May 11, 2022.

Buddha statues are pictured at the Yungang Grottoes in Datong, north China's Shanxi Province, May 11, 2022.

A Buddha statue is pictured at the Yungang Grottoes in Datong, north China's Shanxi Province, May 11, 2022.

Buddha statues are pictured at the Yungang Grottoes in Datong, north China's Shanxi Province, May 11, 2022.

A Buddha statue is pictured at the Yungang Grottoes in Datong, north China's Shanxi Province, May 11, 2022.

