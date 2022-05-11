We Are China

In pics: Scenery of Taihang Mountains in N China's Hebei

Xinhua) 08:26, May 11, 2022

Aerial photo taken on May 10, 2022 shows sea of clouds in Taihang Mountains in Shahe City, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Luo Xuefeng)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)