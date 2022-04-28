Aerial view of Wulingyuan scenic area in Hunan

Xinhua) 14:44, April 28, 2022

Aerial photo taken on April 20, 2022 shows a view of the Wulingyuan scenic area in Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province. Wulingyuan, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is noted for its unique quartzite sandstone pillars and peaks across most of the site. (Xinhua/Zhao Zhongzhi)

Aerial photo taken on April 19, 2022 shows a view of the Wulingyuan scenic area in Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province. Wulingyuan, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is noted for its unique quartzite sandstone pillars and peaks across most of the site. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

Aerial photo taken on April 19, 2022 shows a view of the Wulingyuan scenic area in Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province. Wulingyuan, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is noted for its unique quartzite sandstone pillars and peaks across most of the site. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

Aerial photo taken on April 19, 2022 shows a view of the Wulingyuan scenic area in Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province. Wulingyuan, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is noted for its unique quartzite sandstone pillars and peaks across most of the site. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

Aerial photo taken on April 19, 2022 shows a view of the Wulingyuan scenic area in Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province. Wulingyuan, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is noted for its unique quartzite sandstone pillars and peaks across most of the site. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

Aerial photo taken on April 20, 2022 shows a view of the Wulingyuan scenic area in Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province. Wulingyuan, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is noted for its unique quartzite sandstone pillars and peaks across most of the site. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

Aerial photo taken on April 19, 2022 shows the Bailong Elevator built on a cliff at the Wulingyuan scenic area in Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province. Wulingyuan, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is noted for its unique quartzite sandstone pillars and peaks across most of the site. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

Aerial photo taken on April 20, 2022 shows a view of the Wulingyuan scenic area in Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province. Wulingyuan, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is noted for its unique quartzite sandstone pillars and peaks across most of the site. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

Aerial photo taken on April 19, 2022 shows the Bailong Elevator built onto the side of a huge cliff at the Wulingyuan scenic area in Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province. Wulingyuan, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is noted for its unique quartzite sandstone pillars and peaks across most of the site. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

Aerial photo taken on April 20, 2022 shows a view of the Wulingyuan scenic area in Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province. Wulingyuan, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is noted for its unique quartzite sandstone pillars and peaks across most of the site. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

Aerial photo taken on April 20, 2022 shows a view of the Wulingyuan scenic area in Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province. Wulingyuan, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is noted for its unique quartzite sandstone pillars and peaks across most of the site. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

Aerial photo taken on April 20, 2022 shows a view of the Wulingyuan scenic area in Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province. Wulingyuan, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is noted for its unique quartzite sandstone pillars and peaks across most of the site. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

Aerial photo taken on April 20, 2022 shows a view of the Wulingyuan scenic area in Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province. Wulingyuan, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is noted for its unique quartzite sandstone pillars and peaks across most of the site. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

Aerial photo taken on April 20, 2022 shows a view of the Wulingyuan scenic area in Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province. Wulingyuan, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is noted for its unique quartzite sandstone pillars and peaks across most of the site. (Xinhua/Zhao Zhongzhi)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)