Sea of azalea flowers covers hills in Guizhou

Xinhua) 13:19, April 24, 2022

Aerial photo taken on April 23, 2022 shows tourists viewing blooming azalea flowers at Longquan Mountain in Danzhai County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. The sight of azalea flowers stretched across the mountain offers a spectacular view and is a gratifying reward for tourists who come here to enjoy the flowers while hiking. (Xinhua/Yang Ying)

