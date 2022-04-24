Home>>
Sea of azalea flowers covers hills in Guizhou
(Xinhua) 13:19, April 24, 2022
Aerial photo taken on April 23, 2022 shows tourists viewing blooming azalea flowers at Longquan Mountain in Danzhai County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. The sight of azalea flowers stretched across the mountain offers a spectacular view and is a gratifying reward for tourists who come here to enjoy the flowers while hiking. (Xinhua/Yang Ying)
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Hongyu)
Photos
- World Book Day: Let's read together
- Rare silver pheasants flock together in greater numbers to forage at Yishan nature reserve in east China's Jiangxi
- Young artist takes up brush to create lifelike paintings expressing mankind and nature’s harmonious co-existence
- Cutton farming in full swing in China's Xinjiang
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.