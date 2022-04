We Are China

View of spring in Beijing

Xinhua) 08:51, April 18, 2022

Children visit a peach orchard in Pinggu District of Beijing, capital of China, April 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

Tourists visit a cole flower field in Pinggu District of Beijing, capital of China, April 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

Tourists visit a cole flower field in Pinggu District of Beijing, capital of China, April 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

Aerial photo shows tourists visiting a peach orchard in Pinggu District of Beijing, capital of China, April 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

Aerial photo shows a peach orchard in Pinggu District of Beijing, capital of China, April 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

Children play in a cole flower field in Pinggu District of Beijing, capital of China, April 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

