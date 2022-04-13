Historic monuments in Dengfeng, central China

Xinhua) 13:22, April 13, 2022

Aerial photo taken on April 7, 2022 shows the Pagoda Forest at Shaolin Temple in Dengfeng, central China's Henan Province. The historic monuments of Dengfeng in the "Center of Heaven and Earth" include the ancient architectural complex at Songshan Mountain in Henan, central China.

Constructed over the course of nine dynasties, some of these buildings are the best examples of ancient Chinese architecture devoted to ritual, science, technology and education (Xinhua/Li An)

Aerial photo taken on April 7, 2022 shows Huishan Temple in Dengfeng, central China's Henan Province. The historic monuments of Dengfeng in the "Center of Heaven and Earth" include the ancient architectural complex at Songshan Mountain in Henan, central China.

Constructed over the course of nine dynasties, some of these buildings are the best examples of ancient Chinese architecture devoted to ritual, science, technology and education (Xinhua/Li An)

Aerial photo taken on April 7, 2022 shows the pagoda at Songyue Temple in Dengfeng, central China's Henan Province. The historic monuments of Dengfeng in the "Center of Heaven and Earth" include the ancient architectural complex at Songshan Mountain in Henan, central China.

Constructed over the course of nine dynasties, some of these buildings are the best examples of ancient Chinese architecture devoted to ritual, science, technology and education (Xinhua/Li An)

Aerial photo taken on April 7, 2022 shows the Pagoda Forest at Shaolin Temple in Dengfeng, central China's Henan Province. The historic monuments of Dengfeng in the "Center of Heaven and Earth" include the ancient architectural complex at Songshan Mountain in Henan, central China.

Constructed over the course of nine dynasties, some of these buildings are the best examples of ancient Chinese architecture devoted to ritual, science, technology and education (Xinhua/Li An)

Aerial photo taken on April 7, 2022 shows Huishan Temple in Dengfeng, central China's Henan Province. The historic monuments of Dengfeng in the "Center of Heaven and Earth" include the ancient architectural complex at Songshan Mountain in Henan, central China.

Constructed over the course of nine dynasties, some of these buildings are the best examples of ancient Chinese architecture devoted to ritual, science, technology and education (Xinhua/Li An)

Aerial photo taken on April 7, 2022 shows the Kernel Compound of Shaolin Temple in Dengfeng, central China's Henan Province. The historic monuments of Dengfeng in the "Center of Heaven and Earth" include the ancient architectural complex at Songshan Mountain in Henan, central China.

Constructed over the course of nine dynasties, some of these buildings are the best examples of ancient Chinese architecture devoted to ritual, science, technology and education (Xinhua/Li An)

Aerial photo taken on April 7, 2022 shows a cypress tree in the Songyang Academy in Dengfeng, central China's Henan Province. The historic monuments of Dengfeng in the "Center of Heaven and Earth" include the ancient architectural complex at Songshan Mountain in Henan, central China.

Constructed over the course of nine dynasties, some of these buildings are the best examples of ancient Chinese architecture devoted to ritual, science, technology and education (Xinhua/Li An)

Aerial photo taken on April 7, 2022 shows the Songyang Academy in Dengfeng, central China's Henan Province. The historic monuments of Dengfeng in the "Center of Heaven and Earth" include the ancient architectural complex at Songshan Mountain in Henan, central China.

Constructed over the course of nine dynasties, some of these buildings are the best examples of ancient Chinese architecture devoted to ritual, science, technology and education (Xinhua/Li An)

Aerial photo taken on April 7, 2022 shows the observatory in Dengfeng, central China's Henan Province. The historic monuments of Dengfeng in the "Center of Heaven and Earth" include the ancient architectural complex at Songshan Mountain in Henan, central China.

Constructed over the course of nine dynasties, some of these buildings are the best examples of ancient Chinese architecture devoted to ritual, science, technology and education (Xinhua/Li An)

Aerial photo taken on April 7, 2022 shows the Songyue Temple in Dengfeng, central China's Henan Province. The historic monuments of Dengfeng in the "Center of Heaven and Earth" include the ancient architectural complex at Songshan Mountain in Henan, central China.

Constructed over the course of nine dynasties, some of these buildings are the best examples of ancient Chinese architecture devoted to ritual, science, technology and education (Xinhua/Li An)

Aerial photo taken on April 7, 2022 shows Zhongyue Temple in Dengfeng, central China's Henan Province. The historic monuments of Dengfeng in the "Center of Heaven and Earth" include the ancient architectural complex at Songshan Mountain in Henan, central China.

Constructed over the course of nine dynasties, some of these buildings are the best examples of ancient Chinese architecture devoted to ritual, science, technology and education (Xinhua/Li An)

Aerial photo taken on April 7, 2022 shows the observatory in Dengfeng, central China's Henan Province. The historic monuments of Dengfeng in the "Center of Heaven and Earth" include the ancient architectural complex at Songshan Mountain in Henan, central China.

Constructed over the course of nine dynasties, some of these buildings are the best examples of ancient Chinese architecture devoted to ritual, science, technology and education (Xinhua/Li An)

Aerial photo taken on April 7, 2022 shows the Songyang Academy in Dengfeng, central China's Henan Province. The historic monuments of Dengfeng in the "Center of Heaven and Earth" include the ancient architectural complex at Songshan Mountain in Henan, central China.

Constructed over the course of nine dynasties, some of these buildings are the best examples of ancient Chinese architecture devoted to ritual, science, technology and education (Xinhua/Li An)

Aerial photo taken on April 7, 2022 shows Zhongyue Temple in Dengfeng, central China's Henan Province. The historic monuments of Dengfeng in the "Center of Heaven and Earth" include the ancient architectural complex at Songshan Mountain in Henan, central China.

Constructed over the course of nine dynasties, some of these buildings are the best examples of ancient Chinese architecture devoted to ritual, science, technology and education (Xinhua/Li An)

Aerial photo taken on July 8, 2021 shows Shaolin monks practicing martial arts at the Pagoda Forest at Shaolin Temple in Dengfeng, central China's Henan Province. The historic monuments of Dengfeng in the "Center of Heaven and Earth" include the ancient architectural complex at Songshan Mountain in Henan, central China.

Constructed over the course of nine dynasties, some of these buildings are the best examples of ancient Chinese architecture devoted to ritual, science, technology and education (Xinhua/Li An)

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 20, 2017 shows the Kernel Compound of Shaolin Temple in Dengfeng, central China's Henan Province. The historic monuments of Dengfeng in the "Center of Heaven and Earth" include the ancient architectural complex at Songshan Mountain in Henan, central China.

Constructed over the course of nine dynasties, some of these buildings are the best examples of ancient Chinese architecture devoted to ritual, science, technology and education (Xinhua/Li An)

Aerial photo taken on April 7, 2022 shows a cypress tree in the Songyang Academy in Dengfeng, central China's Henan Province. The historic monuments of Dengfeng in the "Center of Heaven and Earth" include the ancient architectural complex at Songshan Mountain in Henan, central China.

Constructed over the course of nine dynasties, some of these buildings are the best examples of ancient Chinese architecture devoted to ritual, science, technology and education (Xinhua/Li An)

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 20, 2017 shows the Kernel Compound of Shaolin Temple in Dengfeng, central China's Henan Province. The historic monuments of Dengfeng in the "Center of Heaven and Earth" include the ancient architectural complex at Songshan Mountain in Henan, central China.

Constructed over the course of nine dynasties, some of these buildings are the best examples of ancient Chinese architecture devoted to ritual, science, technology and education (Xinhua/Li An)

Aerial photo taken on April 7, 2022 shows the Pagoda Forest at Shaolin Temple in Dengfeng, central China's Henan Province. The historic monuments of Dengfeng in the "Center of Heaven and Earth" include the ancient architectural complex at Songshan Mountain in Henan, central China.

Constructed over the course of nine dynasties, some of these buildings are the best examples of ancient Chinese architecture devoted to ritual, science, technology and education (Xinhua/Li An)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)