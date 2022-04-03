Suburban railway scenery in Beijing

Xinhua) 11:03, April 03, 2022

A suburban train runs amid blooming flowers near the Juyongguan section of the Great Wall in Beijing, capital of China, April 2, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Mengxin)

In this aerial photo, a suburban train runs amid blooming flowers near the Juyongguan section of the Great Wall in Beijing, capital of China, April 2, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

