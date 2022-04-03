Suburban railway scenery in Beijing
A suburban train runs amid blooming flowers near the Juyongguan section of the Great Wall in Beijing, capital of China, April 2, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Mengxin)
A suburban train runs amid blooming flowers near the Juyongguan section of the Great Wall in Beijing, capital of China, April 2, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Mengxin)
A suburban train runs amid blooming flowers near the Juyongguan section of the Great Wall in Beijing, capital of China, April 2, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Mengxin)
Suburban trains run amid blooming flowers near the Juyongguan section of the Great Wall in Beijing, capital of China, April 2, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Mengxin)
In this aerial photo, a suburban train runs amid blooming flowers near the Juyongguan section of the Great Wall in Beijing, capital of China, April 2, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)
In this aerial photo, a suburban train runs amid blooming flowers near the Juyongguan section of the Great Wall in Beijing, capital of China, April 2, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)
A suburban train runs amid blooming flowers near the Juyongguan section of the Great Wall in Beijing, capital of China, April 2, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Mengxin)
In this aerial photo, a suburban train runs amid blooming flowers near the Juyongguan section of the Great Wall in Beijing, capital of China, April 2, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)
In this aerial photo, a suburban train runs amid blooming flowers near the Juyongguan section of the Great Wall in Beijing, capital of China, April 2, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)
A suburban train runs amid blooming flowers near the Juyongguan section of the Great Wall in Beijing, capital of China, April 2, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Mengxin)
Photos
Related Stories
- In pics: Aphrodite's Rock in Paphos, Cyprus
- Spectacular view of Dafaqu grand bridge above clouds
- Tourists enjoy scenery of Hukou Waterfall in Shaanxi
- Spring scenery across China
- A glimpse of beautiful China in two minutes
- Aerial view of snow scenery in Sanjingyuan National Park
- Scenery of Danxia landform on upper reach of Yellow River
- Citizens view plum blossoms in Qingxiu Mountain scenic area in Nanning, S China's Guangxi
- Colorful clouds appear over Huize, Yunnan
- Snow scenery of Danxia landform in NW China's Gansu
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.