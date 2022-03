In pics: Aphrodite's Rock in Paphos, Cyprus

Xinhua) 10:45, March 28, 2022

People visit the Petra tou Romiou, also known as Aphrodite's Rock, in Paphos, Cyprus, March 27, 2022. (Xinhua/Guo Mingfang)

Photo taken on March 27, 2022 shows a view of Petra tou Romiou, also known as Aphrodite's Rock, in Paphos, Cyprus. (Xinhua/Guo Mingfang)

Photo taken on March 27, 2022 shows a view of Petra tou Romiou, also known as Aphrodite's Rock, in Paphos, Cyprus. (Xinhua/Guo Mingfang)

Photo taken on March 27, 2022 shows a view of Petra tou Romiou, also known as Aphrodite's Rock, in Paphos, Cyprus. (Xinhua/Guo Mingfang)

Photo taken on March 27, 2022 shows a view of Petra tou Romiou, also known as Aphrodite's Rock, in Paphos, Cyprus. (Xinhua/Guo Mingfang)

Photo taken on March 27, 2022 shows a view of Petra tou Romiou, also known as Aphrodite's Rock, in Paphos, Cyprus. (Xinhua/Guo Mingfang)

(Web editor: Peng yukai, Liang Jun)