View of Wuzhishan section of Hainan Tropical Rainforest National Park

Xinhua) 09:37, April 13, 2022

Photo taken on April 12, 2022 shows the Wuzhishan section of the Hainan Tropical Rainforest National Park in Wuzhishan, south China's Hainan Province. The Hainan Tropical Rainforest National Park, one of the first group of designated national parks in China, spans nine cities and counties in south China's Hainan Province, covering a total area of over 4,000 square km. It is home to the most concentrated and well-preserved tropical rainforests in China. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Photo taken on April 11, 2022 shows the Wuzhishan section of the Hainan Tropical Rainforest National Park in Wuzhishan, south China's Hainan Province. The Hainan Tropical Rainforest National Park, one of the first group of designated national parks in China, spans nine cities and counties in south China's Hainan Province, covering a total area of over 4,000 square km. It is home to the most concentrated and well-preserved tropical rainforests in China. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Photo taken on April 11, 2022 shows the Wuzhishan section of the Hainan Tropical Rainforest National Park in Wuzhishan, south China's Hainan Province. The Hainan Tropical Rainforest National Park, one of the first group of designated national parks in China, spans nine cities and counties in south China's Hainan Province, covering a total area of over 4,000 square km. It is home to the most concentrated and well-preserved tropical rainforests in China. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Photo taken on April 11, 2022 shows the Wuzhishan section of the Hainan Tropical Rainforest National Park in Wuzhishan, south China's Hainan Province. The Hainan Tropical Rainforest National Park, one of the first group of designated national parks in China, spans nine cities and counties in south China's Hainan Province, covering a total area of over 4,000 square km. It is home to the most concentrated and well-preserved tropical rainforests in China. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Photo taken on April 11, 2022 shows the Wuzhishan section of the Hainan Tropical Rainforest National Park in Wuzhishan, south China's Hainan Province. The Hainan Tropical Rainforest National Park, one of the first group of designated national parks in China, spans nine cities and counties in south China's Hainan Province, covering a total area of over 4,000 square km. It is home to the most concentrated and well-preserved tropical rainforests in China. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Photo taken on April 12, 2022 shows the Wuzhishan section of the Hainan Tropical Rainforest National Park in Wuzhishan, south China's Hainan Province. The Hainan Tropical Rainforest National Park, one of the first group of designated national parks in China, spans nine cities and counties in south China's Hainan Province, covering a total area of over 4,000 square km. It is home to the most concentrated and well-preserved tropical rainforests in China. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Photo taken on April 12, 2022 shows the Wuzhishan section of the Hainan Tropical Rainforest National Park in Wuzhishan, south China's Hainan Province. The Hainan Tropical Rainforest National Park, one of the first group of designated national parks in China, spans nine cities and counties in south China's Hainan Province, covering a total area of over 4,000 square km. It is home to the most concentrated and well-preserved tropical rainforests in China. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Photo taken on April 11, 2022 shows the Wuzhishan section of the Hainan Tropical Rainforest National Park in Wuzhishan, south China's Hainan Province. The Hainan Tropical Rainforest National Park, one of the first group of designated national parks in China, spans nine cities and counties in south China's Hainan Province, covering a total area of over 4,000 square km. It is home to the most concentrated and well-preserved tropical rainforests in China. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Photo taken on April 12, 2022 shows the Wuzhishan section of the Hainan Tropical Rainforest National Park in Wuzhishan, south China's Hainan Province. The Hainan Tropical Rainforest National Park, one of the first group of designated national parks in China, spans nine cities and counties in south China's Hainan Province, covering a total area of over 4,000 square km. It is home to the most concentrated and well-preserved tropical rainforests in China. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Photo taken on April 12, 2022 shows the Wuzhishan section of the Hainan Tropical Rainforest National Park in Wuzhishan, south China's Hainan Province. The Hainan Tropical Rainforest National Park, one of the first group of designated national parks in China, spans nine cities and counties in south China's Hainan Province, covering a total area of over 4,000 square km. It is home to the most concentrated and well-preserved tropical rainforests in China. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)