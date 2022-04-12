China's Jiangsu to build over 400 pocket parks

Xinhua) 09:07, April 12, 2022

People enjoy the spring view at a park in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, April 5, 2022. (Photo by Su Yang/Xinhua)

NANJING, April 11 (Xinhua) -- East China's economic hub Jiangsu Province plans to add more green spaces to improve people's living environment, including building over 400 pocket parks by 2025, said local authorities.

With pocket parks of up to 20,000 square meters and greenways of at least 2 km, the green spaces will be ideal destinations for residents to relax and work out, said the provincial housing and urban-rural development department.

Jiangsu also plans to promote rooftop greening and vertical greening of fences, walls, corridors, and transport facilities. A rooftop greening project is expected to cover at least 500 square meters.

The industrial powerhouse has planted about 164,600 hectares of forests in the past five years to protect the environment, resulting in its forest coverage rate reaching 24 percent.

