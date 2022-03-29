Scenery of cole flower field in Nanjing, Jiangsu
Aerial photo taken on March 28, 2022 shows the scenery of a cole flower field in Gaochun District of Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)
Aerial photo taken on March 28, 2022 shows the scenery of a cole flower field in Gaochun District of Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)
Aerial photo taken on March 28, 2022 shows the scenery of a cole flower field in Gaochun District of Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)
Aerial photo taken on March 28, 2022 shows the scenery of a cole flower field in Gaochun District of Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)
Aerial photo taken on March 28, 2022 shows the scenery of a cole flower field in Gaochun District of Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)
People enjoy themselves in a cole flower field in Gaochun District of Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 28, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)
Aerial photo taken on March 28, 2022 shows the scenery of a cole flower field in Gaochun District of Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)
