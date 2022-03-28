People celebrate traditional Flower Festival in east China
People gathered to celebrate Hua Zhao Jie, or the traditional Flower Festival in Xuling Village, Jiande County in Hangzhou, East China’s Zhejiang Province on March 27, 2022. Residents and visitors enjoy the rape flowers and experience Xuling ancient road and festival market. Xuling Village is a typical traditional village in Zhejiang, with terraced fields covered in rape flowers. By showing the traditional farming culture, the Flower Festival aims to integrate agriculture and tourism. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
Photos
