Spring in the air

Xinhua) 11:51, March 27, 2022

People take part in an event celebrating the arrival of Spring in Ozertso Village, outskirts of Minsk, Belarus, March 26, 2022. (Photo by Henadz Zhinkov/Xinhua)

People take part in an event celebrating the arrival of Spring in Ozertso Village, outskirts of Minsk, Belarus, March 26, 2022. (Photo by Henadz Zhinkov/Xinhua)

People take part in an event celebrating the arrival of Spring in Ozertso Village, outskirts of Minsk, Belarus, March 26, 2022. (Photo by Henadz Zhinkov/Xinhua)

Flowers are seen in spring in Damascus, Syria, on March 26, 2022. (Photo by Ammar Safarjalani/Xinhua)

Flowers are seen in spring in Damascus, Syria, on March 26, 2022. (Photo by Ammar Safarjalani/Xinhua)

Flowers are seen in spring in Damascus, Syria, on March 26, 2022. (Photo by Ammar Safarjalani/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Bianji)