Spring scenery of Mochou Lake Park in Nanjing

Ecns.cn) 16:17, March 25, 2022

Aerial view of spring scenery of Mochou Lake Park in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 24, 2022. Mochou lake, with a history of 1,500 years, is a classical garden in regions south of the Yangtze River. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)

