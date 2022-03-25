Home>>
Spring scenery of Mochou Lake Park in Nanjing
(Ecns.cn) 16:17, March 25, 2022
Aerial view of spring scenery of Mochou Lake Park in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 24, 2022. Mochou lake, with a history of 1,500 years, is a classical garden in regions south of the Yangtze River. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)
Photos
