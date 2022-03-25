Cherry blossoms seen along street in Vancouver

Xinhua) 10:32, March 25, 2022

Cherry blossoms are seen along a street in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on March 24, 2022. There are approximately 43,000 cherry trees in Metro Vancouver. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

