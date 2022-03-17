People visit Ontario Science Center during five days of March Break in Toronto

Xinhua) 14:08, March 17, 2022

People look at a model of a dragonfly at Ontario Science Center in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, March 16, 2022. The Ontario Science Center attracts many parents and children during five days of March Break this year. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

People look at a model of a space shuttle at Ontario Science Center in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, March 16, 2022. The Ontario Science Center attracts many parents and children during five days of March Break this year. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

People look at a model of the Hubble Space Telescope at Ontario Science Center in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, March 16, 2022. The Ontario Science Center attracts many parents and children during five days of March Break this year. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

People look at a model of Earth at Ontario Science Center in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, March 16, 2022. The Ontario Science Center attracts many parents and children during five days of March Break this year. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

People look at a model of a jewel wasp hunting at Ontario Science Center in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, March 16, 2022. The Ontario Science Center attracts many parents and children during five days of March Break this year. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)