Science, technology play crucial role in China's fight against COVID-19: minister

Chinese Minister of Science and Technology Wang Zhigang attends an interview via video link after the second plenary meeting of the fifth session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

BEIJING, March 8 (Xinhua) -- Science and technology have played an important role in China's successful containment of COVID-19 epidemic, Minister of Science and Technology Wang Zhigang said Tuesday.

Wang told journalists on the sidelines of the ongoing "two sessions" that China has made achievements in research and development for epidemic control.

China had previously granted conditional market approval for three inactivated COVID-19 vaccines and an adenovirus vector vaccine, and in 2022 granted such approval for a recombinant protein vaccine.

China also made progress in other technical routes, as an mRNA vaccine and a DNA vaccine are both in phase-3 clinical trials, Wang added.

In terms of medicine research and development, the minister said a neutralizing antibody drug has been granted conditional market approval, three small-molecule drugs have been put in phase-3 clinical trials, while other related medicines are also under development.

China also improved the capability of COVID-19 nucleic acid test, as testing can be completed within 30 minutes, and researchers are working on new methods of vaccination, such as by inhalation and nasal spray, he added.

