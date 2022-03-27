People view blooming peach flowers in Beijing
People view blooming flowers at the Beijing Ming Dynasty City Wall Relics Park in Beijing, capital of China, March 26, 2022. A lot of people have recently visited the park to see the blooming peach flowers there. (Xinhua/Li Xin)
