People view blooming peach flowers in Beijing

Xinhua) 08:43, March 27, 2022

People view blooming flowers at the Beijing Ming Dynasty City Wall Relics Park in Beijing, capital of China, March 26, 2022. A lot of people have recently visited the park to see the blooming peach flowers there. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

People view blooming flowers at the Beijing Ming Dynasty City Wall Relics Park in Beijing, capital of China, March 26, 2022. A lot of people have recently visited the park to see the blooming peach flowers there. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

People view blooming flowers at the Beijing Ming Dynasty City Wall Relics Park in Beijing, capital of China, March 26, 2022. A lot of people have recently visited the park to see the blooming peach flowers there. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

People view blooming flowers at the Beijing Ming Dynasty City Wall Relics Park in Beijing, capital of China, March 26, 2022. A lot of people have recently visited the park to see the blooming peach flowers there. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

People view blooming flowers at the Beijing Ming Dynasty City Wall Relics Park in Beijing, capital of China, March 26, 2022. A lot of people have recently visited the park to see the blooming peach flowers there. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Bianji)