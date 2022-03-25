Beijing financial court accepts more than 6,000 cases since establishment

BEIJING, March 24 (Xinhua) -- The Beijing Financial Court has accepted 6,275 cases since its inauguration on March 18, 2021, involving a total of 219.3 billion yuan (about 34.5 billion U.S. dollars), according to a press conference held Wednesday.

Among the cases, 4,476 are civil ones and 411 are administrative cases, relevant officials told the press conference on the first anniversary of the court's establishment.

Among the civil and commercial cases, there were many new types of financial disputes, such as independent guarantee fraud and transaction settlement of overseas securities customers. Complicated cases accounted for a relatively high proportion, said Li Yanhong, deputy head of the court.

The court has been promoting paperless handling of cases in the whole process, with the online filing rate reaching 85.7 percent. Throughout the litigation process, parties no longer need to submit any paper materials.

The Beijing Financial Court was established in a bid to create a sound financial environment for the implementation of the national financial strategy and to promote healthy economic development.

