Nucleic acid testing launched in Dongcheng District, Beijing

Xinhua) 07:55, March 22, 2022

A medical worker collects nucleic acid sample from a kid at a testing site in Dongcheng District, Beijing, capital of China, March 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Medical workers collect nucleic acid samples at a testing site in Dongcheng District, Beijing, capital of China, March 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Medical workers register information for citizens before COVID-19 tests at a testing site in Dongcheng District, Beijing, capital of China, March 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

