Residents take nucleic acid test in Shanghai

Xinhua) 16:30, March 21, 2022

Medical workers take swab samples from residents for nucleic acid test at a residential area in east China's Shanghai, March 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Residents queue to receive nucleic acid tests at a residential area in east China's Shanghai, March 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Residents queue to receive nucleic acid tests at a residential area in east China's Shanghai, March 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Medical workers take swab samples from residents for nucleic acid test at a residential area in east China's Shanghai, March 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

