Residents take nucleic acid test in Shanghai
(Xinhua) 16:30, March 21, 2022
Medical workers take swab samples from residents for nucleic acid test at a residential area in east China's Shanghai, March 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)
Residents queue to receive nucleic acid tests at a residential area in east China's Shanghai, March 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)
Residents queue to receive nucleic acid tests at a residential area in east China's Shanghai, March 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)
Medical workers take swab samples from residents for nucleic acid test at a residential area in east China's Shanghai, March 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)
