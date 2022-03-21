Home>>
Chinese mainland reports 1,947 new local COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 10:28, March 21, 2022
BEIJING, March 21 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 1,947 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission's Monday report showed.
Of the new local infections, 1,542 were reported in Jilin, 154 in Fujian, 51 in Hebei, 38 in Guangdong, 35 in Liaoning, 27 in Heilongjiang, 24 in Shanghai, 18 in Tianjin, 14 in Shaanxi, 13 in Shandong, 10 in Hunan.
For other provincial-level regions, Gansu reported six cases, Beijing and Yunnan each reported four, Inner Mongolia and Zhejiang each reported two, and Jiangxi, Henan and Chongqing each reported one.
A total of 80 imported COVID-19 cases were reported Sunday, said the commission. It added that six suspected cases, all imported, were reported in Shanghai.
