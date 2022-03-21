Changchun rolls out new round of mass nucleic acid test
A citizen receives nucleic acid test on a bus used as a temporary testing site in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, March 20, 2022. Changchun rolled out a new round of mass nucleic acid test as a measure to combat the latest COVID-19 resurgence on Saturday. (Xinhua)
Citizens line up for nucleic acid test at a testing site in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, March 20, 2022. Changchun rolled out a new round of mass nucleic acid test as a measure to combat the latest COVID-19 resurgence on Saturday. (Xinhua/Zhang Jian)
A medical worker takes a swab sample from a man for a nucleic acid test at a testing site in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, March 20, 2022. Changchun rolled out a new round of mass nucleic acid test as a measure to combat the latest COVID-19 resurgence on Saturday. (Xinhua/Zhang Jian)
Aerial photo taken on March 20, 2022 shows citizens lining up to take nucleic acid test at a testing site in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province. Changchun rolled out a new round of mass nucleic acid test as a measure to combat the latest COVID-19 resurgence on Saturday. (Xinhua)
