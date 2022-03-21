China's Shenzhen to resume normal work, production from Monday

Staff members check information of residents for nucleic acid test in Futian District of Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, March 17, 2022. (Photo by Chu Yan/Xinhua)

SHENZHEN, March 20 (Xinhua) -- Government offices, enterprises, and businesses in the southern Chinese metropolis of Shenzhen are set to resume normal work and production from Monday as the latest COVID-19 resurgence subsides, local authorities said on Sunday.

The city will also resume bus and subway services from Monday, according to a circular issued by the Shenzhen COVID-19 prevention and control headquarters.

Authorities are rolling out the measures to ensure the safety and stability of industrial and supply chains, and orderly life and work for locals, the circular said.

After three citywide nucleic acid testings since March 14, the COVID-19 prevention and control situation in Shenzhen remains severe but is generally controllable, it said.

The circular will be effective from March 21 to March 27.

Non-essential indoor public venues, including massage parlors, poker rooms and internet cafes, as well as child-care and offline education institutions, will continue to suspend operations. All restaurants will operate at half capacity.

The circular ordered the implementation of differentiated anti-COVID-19 measures for enterprises involved in industrial and supply chains, in a bid to ensure the safety and stability of these chains.

Authorities in all districts and relevant departments need to intensify efforts to provide targeted services for enterprises, respond quickly to their needs, and help them overcome difficulties in production and operations, according to the circular.

