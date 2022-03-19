U.S. denies once again signs of new wave of COVID-19: The Guardian

Xinhua) 13:09, March 19, 2022

LONDON, March 19 (Xinhua) -- The United States specializes in denialism when it comes to COVID-19 despite warnings of a fresh wave from other countries, The Guardian has reported.

As with the first five warnings from Europe that a new surge was occurring, the United States did not take heed and experienced a new wave each time within weeks, said the British newspaper this week.

In the past couple of weeks, several countries in Europe, including the United Kingdom, Germany, France and Switzerland, are experiencing a new wave, sending the sixth warning to the United States, said report.

Indications within the United States support the idea that a new wave is already getting started, it said, noting levels of SARS-CoV-2 RNA in wastewater is increasing and the BA.2 variant is gaining steam in the United States.

The United States did not take any non-pharmaceutical interventions, and the American Pandemic Prepared Plan, advanced by the White House to comprehensively address the deficiencies of immunization, was gutted by the Senate.

