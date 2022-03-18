Qingdao launches third round of mass COVID-19 testing

Xinhua) 09:25, March 18, 2022

A medical worker shows stickers for residents who finished a new round of COVID-19 test in Laoshan District of Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, March 17, 2022. Qingdao launched a third round of mass COVID-19 testing. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

A medical worker takes a swab sample for nucleic acid test from a resident in Laoshan District of Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, March 17, 2022. Qingdao launched a third round of mass COVID-19 testing. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

A medical worker takes a swab sample for nucleic acid test from a resident in Laoshan District of Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, March 17, 2022. Qingdao launched a third round of mass COVID-19 testing. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

