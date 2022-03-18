Home>>
Qingdao launches third round of mass COVID-19 testing
(Xinhua) 09:25, March 18, 2022
A medical worker shows stickers for residents who finished a new round of COVID-19 test in Laoshan District of Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, March 17, 2022. Qingdao launched a third round of mass COVID-19 testing. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)
A medical worker takes a swab sample for nucleic acid test from a resident in Laoshan District of Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, March 17, 2022. Qingdao launched a third round of mass COVID-19 testing. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)
A medical worker takes a swab sample for nucleic acid test from a resident in Laoshan District of Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, March 17, 2022. Qingdao launched a third round of mass COVID-19 testing. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Mainland-aided fifth community isolation facility in Hong Kong put into operation
- Yaohai District of Hefei carries out nucleic acid testing to curb spread of COVID-19
- Reflection on vaccines and freedom: a patient's diary at COVID-19 isolation facility in Hong Kong
- Nanchang carries out mass COVID-19 testing
- 16 officials in China's Jilin disciplined over COVID-19 outbreak
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.