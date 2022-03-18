Mainland-aided fifth community isolation facility in Hong Kong put into operation
Photo taken on March 16, 2022 shows the newly-built community isolation facility located in Hung Shui Kiu, south China's Hong Kong. The fifth community isolation facility (CIF) in Hong Kong constructed with support from the mainland was put into operation on Thursday after it was handed over to the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government. The newly-built CIF provides about 2,350 beds for COVID-19 patients. (Xinhua)
Photos
