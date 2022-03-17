Asymptomatic, mild cases represent majority of COVID-19 infections in China's Jilin

Xinhua) 14:14, March 17, 2022

CHANGCHUN, March 17 (Xinhua) -- Close to 95 percent of COVID-19 cases in the recent resurgence of infections in northeast China's Jilin Province are either asymptomatic or have mild symptoms, local authorities said Thursday.

Conditions of the vast majority of patients with mild or moderate symptoms have improved after treatment, Yang Junling, a specialist on respiratory and critical care medicine, told a press conference on Thursday, adding that very few of these patients have so far progressed to severe or critically ill cases.

The province reported 742 confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 415 local asymptomatic carriers on Wednesday.

As of Wednesday, the construction of eight makeshift hospitals, with 11,488 beds, had been completed, and two temporary quarantine facilities which boast 662 isolation rooms had been established in the northeastern province.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)