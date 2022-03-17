We Are China

NE China's Jilin makes efforts to prevent, control COVID-19

Xinhua) 09:09, March 17, 2022

A technician of the State Grid Jilin Electric Power Supply Company works amid snow at the construction site of a COVID-19 quarantine center in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, March 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

A community staff member delivers daily supplies amid snow to residents in quarantine in Changyi District of Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, March 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

Workers assemble quarantine units amid snow at the construction site of a COVID-19 quarantine center in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, March 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

A worker assembles a quarantine unit amid snow at the construction site of a COVID-19 quarantine center in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, March 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

A community staff member disposes garbages for residents in quarantine in Changyi District of Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, March 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

Workers assemble quarantine units amid snow at the construction site of a COVID-19 quarantine center in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, March 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

