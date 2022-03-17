NE China's Jilin makes efforts to prevent, control COVID-19
A technician of the State Grid Jilin Electric Power Supply Company works amid snow at the construction site of a COVID-19 quarantine center in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, March 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)
A community staff member delivers daily supplies amid snow to residents in quarantine in Changyi District of Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, March 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)
Workers assemble quarantine units amid snow at the construction site of a COVID-19 quarantine center in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, March 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)
A worker assembles a quarantine unit amid snow at the construction site of a COVID-19 quarantine center in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, March 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)
A community staff member disposes garbages for residents in quarantine in Changyi District of Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, March 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)
Workers assemble quarantine units amid snow at the construction site of a COVID-19 quarantine center in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, March 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)
Photos
