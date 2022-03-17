Jilin City makes efforts to ensure sufficient supply of goods and food

Xinhua) 08:40, March 17, 2022

A man selects vegetables at a supermarket in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, March 16, 2022. Local authorities of Jilin are making every effort to ensure sufficient supplies of goods and food amid the recent COVID-19 resurgence. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

Aerial photo taken on March 15, 2022 shows vendors selling vegetables at a market in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province. Local authorities of Jilin are making every effort to ensure sufficient supplies of goods and food amid the recent COVID-19 resurgence. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

A vendors arranges vegetables at a market in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, March 15, 2022. Local authorities of Jilin are making every effort to ensure sufficient supplies of goods and food amid the recent COVID-19 resurgence. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

A vendor sells vegetables at a market in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, March 15, 2022. Local authorities of Jilin are making every effort to ensure sufficient supplies of goods and food amid the recent COVID-19 resurgence. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

People select fruits at a supermarket in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, March 16, 2022. Local authorities of Jilin are making every effort to ensure sufficient supplies of goods and food amid the recent COVID-19 resurgence. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

People select vegetables at a supermarket in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, March 16, 2022. Local authorities of Jilin are making every effort to ensure sufficient supplies of goods and food amid the recent COVID-19 resurgence. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

People shop at a supermarket in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, March 16, 2022. Local authorities of Jilin are making every effort to ensure sufficient supplies of goods and food amid the recent COVID-19 resurgence. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

A staff member checks online orders at a supermarket in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, March 16, 2022. Local authorities of Jilin are making every effort to ensure sufficient supplies of goods and food amid the recent COVID-19 resurgence. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)