Citizens receive COVID-19 vaccine in Hong Kong
A medical worker guides a citizen at a mobile nucleic acid testing site in Hong Kong, south China, March 16, 2022. On Wednesday, Hong Kong registered 14,454 new COVID-19 cases by nucleic acid tests, and 14,818 additional positive cases through self-reported rapid antigen tests, official data showed. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)
Citizens wearing face masks line up to receive COVID-19 vaccine in Hong Kong, south China, March 16, 2022. On Wednesday, Hong Kong registered 14,454 new COVID-19 cases by nucleic acid tests, and 14,818 additional positive cases through self-reported rapid antigen tests, official data showed. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)
Citizens wearing face masks line up to receive COVID-19 vaccine in Hong Kong, south China, March 16, 2022. On Wednesday, Hong Kong registered 14,454 new COVID-19 cases by nucleic acid tests, and 14,818 additional positive cases through self-reported rapid antigen tests, official data showed. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)
A medical worker guides a citizen at a mobile nucleic acid testing site in Hong Kong, south China, March 16, 2022. On Wednesday, Hong Kong registered 14,454 new COVID-19 cases by nucleic acid tests, and 14,818 additional positive cases through self-reported rapid antigen tests, official data showed. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)
A medical worker helps a citizen register for COVID-19 nucleic acid test at a mobile testing site in Hong Kong, south China, March 16, 2022. On Wednesday, Hong Kong registered 14,454 new COVID-19 cases by nucleic acid tests, and 14,818 additional positive cases through self-reported rapid antigen tests, official data showed. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's COVID-hit Jilin builds more makeshift hospitals
- Over 3.2 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland
- Western countries lift COVID-19 bans amid fluctuation of pandemic
- Shanghai renders earnest care to infants amid epidemic resurgence
- COVID-19 pandemic pushes 4.7 mln more people in Southeast Asia into extreme poverty: ADB report
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.