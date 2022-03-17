Citizens receive COVID-19 vaccine in Hong Kong

A medical worker guides a citizen at a mobile nucleic acid testing site in Hong Kong, south China, March 16, 2022. On Wednesday, Hong Kong registered 14,454 new COVID-19 cases by nucleic acid tests, and 14,818 additional positive cases through self-reported rapid antigen tests, official data showed. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)

Citizens wearing face masks line up to receive COVID-19 vaccine in Hong Kong, south China, March 16, 2022. On Wednesday, Hong Kong registered 14,454 new COVID-19 cases by nucleic acid tests, and 14,818 additional positive cases through self-reported rapid antigen tests, official data showed. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)

