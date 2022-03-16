Home>>
Over 3.2 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland
(Xinhua) 16:01, March 16, 2022
BEIJING, March 16 (Xinhua) -- Over 3.2 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered on the Chinese mainland as of Tuesday, data from the National Health Commission showed Wednesday.
Given the recent COVID-19 resurgence in multiple regions, China has announced it will adhere to its dynamic zero-COVID policy and strategies to tackle both imported and domestic infections.
The commission has urged strict implementation of control measures to stop the spread of the virus as soon as possible.
It also called on the public to practice personal protection and get vaccinated against COVID-19.
