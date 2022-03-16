China's Jilin Province reports 1,456 new local COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 10:51, March 16, 2022

CHANGCHUN, March 16 (Xinhua) -- Northeast China's Jilin Province, hit hard by the COVID-19 resurgence, registered 1,456 confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the local health authority said Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the province also reported 397 local asymptomatic carriers, according to the provincial health commission.

Amid the fresh outbreak, most of the province's local infections have been registered in the cities of Changchun and Jilin.

All of those infected have been transported to designated medical institutions for treatment. Further epidemiological investigation and contact tracing are underway.

Jilin Province announced a temporary suspension on inter-provincial and inter-city travel starting from Monday. The province has put into use six temporary hospitals.

