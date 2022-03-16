China's Jilin opens 6 temporary hospitals amid COVID-19 resurgence
Aerial photo taken on March 15, 2022 shows the interior view of a temporary hospital for the COVID-19 patients in Changchun, capital of northeast China's Jilin Province. Jilin Province reported 3,076 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Monday. (Xinhua)
CHANGCHUN, March 15 (Xinhua) -- China's northeastern Jilin Province, hit hard by the COVID-19 resurgence, has put into use six temporary hospitals, local authorities said Tuesday.
Five hospitals are in Jilin City, the area most impacted, and one has been built in the provincial capital of Changchun, said Zhang Li, deputy director of the Jilin provincial health commission.
Along with seven medical institutions vacated for the resurgence, there are over 20,000 beds available for COVID-19 cases in the province.
On Monday, the Chinese mainland reported 3,507 new locally transmitted cases, of which 3,076 were reported in Jilin Province, the National Health Commission said Tuesday. ■
