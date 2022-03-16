Medical workers fight against recent COVID-19 resurgence in Shanghai

March 16, 2022

Medical workers prepare to carry out nucleic acid tests at a nucleic acid testing site in Qingpu District of east China's Shanghai, March 14, 2022. Medical workers from the Xianghuaqiao community medical service center in Qingpu District of Shanghai joined the battle against the recent COVID-19 resurgence. They have collected more than 56,000 samples for nucleic acid testing since the latest resurgence in March. (Photo by Shen Yiqing/Xinhua)

