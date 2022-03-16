Medical workers fight against recent COVID-19 resurgence in Shanghai
Medical workers prepare to carry out nucleic acid tests at a nucleic acid testing site in Qingpu District of east China's Shanghai, March 14, 2022. Medical workers from the Xianghuaqiao community medical service center in Qingpu District of Shanghai joined the battle against the recent COVID-19 resurgence. They have collected more than 56,000 samples for nucleic acid testing since the latest resurgence in March. (Photo by Shen Yiqing/Xinhua)
Medical workers prepare to carry out nucleic acid tests at a nucleic acid testing site in Qingpu District of east China's Shanghai, March 14, 2022. Medical workers from the Xianghuaqiao community medical service center in Qingpu District of Shanghai joined the battle against the recent COVID-19 resurgence. They have collected more than 56,000 samples for nucleic acid testing since the latest resurgence in March. (Photo by Shen Yiqing/Xinhua)
Medical workers prepare to carry out nucleic acid tests at a university in Qingpu District of east China's Shanghai, March 14, 2022. Medical workers from the Xianghuaqiao community medical service center in Qingpu District of Shanghai joined the battle against the recent COVID-19 resurgence. They have collected more than 56,000 samples for nucleic acid testing since the latest resurgence in March. (Photo by Shen Yiqing/Xinhua)
A medical worker takes a swab sample from a student for nucleic acid test at a university in Qingpu District of east China's Shanghai, March 14, 2022. Medical workers from the Xianghuaqiao community medical service center in Qingpu District of Shanghai joined the battle against the recent COVID-19 resurgence. They have collected more than 56,000 samples for nucleic acid testing since the latest resurgence in March. (Photo by Shen Yiqing/Xinhua)
A medical worker takes a swab sample from a student for nucleic acid test at a university in Qingpu District of east China's Shanghai, March 14, 2022. Medical workers from the Xianghuaqiao community medical service center in Qingpu District of Shanghai joined the battle against the recent COVID-19 resurgence. They have collected more than 56,000 samples for nucleic acid testing since the latest resurgence in March. (Photo by Shen Yiqing/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- Inequities in U.S. worsened by COVID-19: The Guardian
- Commentary: Why China must stick to dynamic zero-COVID policy
- America's rush to normalcy robs people of time to grieve COVID-19 deaths: The Guardian
- Chinese mainland reports 3,507 new local COVID-19 cases
- COVID-19 quarantine center under construction in Jilin City
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.