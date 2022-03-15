Inequities in U.S. worsened by COVID-19: The Guardian
People are seen on Times Square in New York, the United States, March 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)
LONDON, March 15 (Xinhua) -- The COVID-19 pandemic has hit the United States hard, "sparing no region, race or ethnicity," but some groups have suffered more than others in the country, The Guardian has reported.
The United States "is a large and diverse country. Its rifts and inequities were laid bare and worsened by the virus," the British newspaper said Sunday.
The newspaper said that those with low incomes were less likely to get vaccinated. Black Americans were significantly more likely to die of COVID-19, even though the Black population is younger than the nationwide average.
The virus has caused more than 965,000 deaths in the United States, strained healthcare systems, changed company and employee expectations and sparked political battles over vaccine mandates and controls, it said.
