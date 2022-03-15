COVID-19 quarantine center under construction in Jilin City

Photo taken on March 13, 2022 shows the construction site of a COVID-19 quarantine center in Jilin, northeast China's Jilin Province.

A COVID-19 quarantine center in Jilin started construction on March 13. Covering an area of about 430,000 square meters, the project is designed with 6,000 quarantine rooms.

Northeast China's Jilin Province reported 895 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, and 131 asymptomatic carriers on Sunday, the provincial health commission said on Monday. Of the newly confirmed infections, 453 were reported in the city of Jilin. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

