Shanghai moves classes online amid latest COVID-19 rebound
A pupil studies online at home in Shanghai, east China, March 14, 2022. Starting from Saturday, all primary and secondary schools in Shanghai have switched to online classes in response to latest rebound of COVID-19 cases. (Xinhua)
A pupil studies online at home in Shanghai, east China, March 14, 2022. Starting from Saturday, all primary and secondary schools in Shanghai have switched to online classes in response to latest rebound of COVID-19 cases. (Xinhua)
A primary school teacher gives tutoring online while her son studying online at home in Shanghai, east China, March 14, 2022. Starting from Saturday, all primary and secondary schools in Shanghai have switched to online classes in response to latest rebound of COVID-19 cases. (Xinhua)
A psychology teacher records psychological consultation broadcasts for teachers, students and parents during the epidemic at a primary school in Shanghai, east China, March 14, 2022. Starting from Saturday, all primary and secondary schools in Shanghai have switched to online classes in response to latest rebound of COVID-19 cases. (Xinhua)
Photos
- Traditional tie-dye products of Buyi ethnic group in Guizhou popular among tourists
- Girls from mountainous areas in Hainan pursue football dreams
- Chinese artist forms elaborate images using whisked tea foam in revival of Song Dynasty’s cultural splendor
- Wild lilies in full bloom as snow melts in Xinjiang
Related Stories
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.