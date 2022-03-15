Shanghai moves classes online amid latest COVID-19 rebound

Xinhua) 08:19, March 15, 2022

A pupil studies online at home in Shanghai, east China, March 14, 2022. Starting from Saturday, all primary and secondary schools in Shanghai have switched to online classes in response to latest rebound of COVID-19 cases. (Xinhua)

A primary school teacher gives tutoring online while her son studying online at home in Shanghai, east China, March 14, 2022. Starting from Saturday, all primary and secondary schools in Shanghai have switched to online classes in response to latest rebound of COVID-19 cases. (Xinhua)

A psychology teacher records psychological consultation broadcasts for teachers, students and parents during the epidemic at a primary school in Shanghai, east China, March 14, 2022. Starting from Saturday, all primary and secondary schools in Shanghai have switched to online classes in response to latest rebound of COVID-19 cases. (Xinhua)

