Taiwan reports 75 new COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 15:43, March 14, 2022
TAIPEI, March 14 (Xinhua) -- The Taiwan region of China reported 75 new COVID-19 cases, including two locally transmitted infections and 73 imported ones, the island's disease monitoring agency said Monday.
Of the new local infections, one occurred in Taoyuan, and the other in Keelung, the agency added.
To date, Taiwan has reported 21,363 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 15,490 were local infections.
