China's Jilin reports 895 new local COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 10:38, March 14, 2022
CHANGCHUN, March 14 (Xinhua) -- Northeast China's Jilin Province reported 895 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, and 131 asymptomatic carriers on Sunday, the provincial health commission said on Monday.
Of the newly confirmed infections, 453 were reported in the city of Jilin, and 430 were reported in the provincial capital Changchun, with one case in critical condition.
In the face of the surging cases, local authorities have conducted multiple rounds of mass nucleic acid testing and built makeshift hospitals to contain the latest outbreak.
Community workers are in full swing to make sure COVID-19 prevention and control measures are implemented.
