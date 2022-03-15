China's Jilin reports 895 new local COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 08:15, March 15, 2022

CHANGCHUN, March 14 (Xinhua) -- China's Jilin Province reported 895 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, and 131 asymptomatic carriers on Sunday, the provincial health commission said on Monday.

Of the newly confirmed infections, 453 were reported in the city of Jilin, and 430 were reported in the provincial capital Changchun, with one case in critical condition.

The infections in the cities of Jilin and Changchun accounted for more than 90 percent of the province's total.

There were additional 3,868 people who tested positive for COVID-19 in initial screening and were waiting for further diagnosis as of Monday noon in the province.

In the face of the surging cases, local authorities have conducted multiple rounds of mass nucleic acid testing and built makeshift hospitals.

Strict travel restrictions have also been unveiled to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The province has announced temporary suspension of trans-provincial and trans-city travel starting from Monday, especially for citizens in Changchun and Jilin.

Community workers are working to make sure COVID-19 prevention and control measures are implemented.

