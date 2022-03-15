China offers full refunds for rail tickets amid COVID-19 resurgence

Xinhua) 08:34, March 15, 2022

BEIJING, March 14 (Xinhua) -- China's railway authorities have adjusted the refund policy for cancelled trips amid the country's efforts to curb the latest COVID-19 resurgence.

Tickets bought before March 15 can be fully refunded if the trips are cancelled by passengers, according to the China State Railway Group.

The refund policy has been applied to rail tickets purchased via channels including railway stations and the official online ticket-booking platform 12306.cn.

The move is aimed at reducing the risk of infection during travel as the country intensifies efforts to curb the recent resurgence.

The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 1,337 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said on Monday.

